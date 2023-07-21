BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a license and DUI checkpoint this Friday, July 21 at an unspecified location within city limits.

Police say the checkpoint is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment and proper licensing, according to a release from BPD. Drug-impaired driving doesn’t only include illegal narcotics but also prescription drugs, marijuana and also over the counter medications.

BPD said crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and patrols are conducted.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fees, DUI classes and expenses that could exceed $10,000, according to BPD.

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.