Bakersfield police to conduct DUI, driver’s license checkpoint on April 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Saturday night, the department said.

The checkpoint will take place April 10, at an undisclosed location within city limits, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers will be checking for potential drug or alcohol impairment, and proper licensing at the checkpoint.

Officials said well-publicized DUI checkpoints and routine DUI patrols reduce alcohol-related collisions by up to 20%.

Penalties for DUI arrests include jail time, fines, DUI classes and other fees that could cost more than $10,000.

Anyone who suspects of seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.

