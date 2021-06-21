Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint Wednesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Wednesday night at an undisclosed location.

The department said the checkpoint will be set up between 6 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers will check for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, and proper licensing.

Penalties stemming from drunk driving arrests can include jail time, fines, court fees and DUI classes that could cost more than $10,000, Bakersfield police said in a press release.