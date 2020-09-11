Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint on Sept. 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location Saturday evening.

Officers will be checking sobriety levels and driver’s licenses at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday. Officials said any delays during those checks would be brief.

The Bakersfield Police Department said research shows well-publicized and proactive DUI patrols can reduce alcohol- or drug-related crashes by up to 20%.

Potential penalties for DUI arrests could include jail time, fees, expenses and fines that could cost more than $10,000, officials said.