Bakersfield police to conduct DUI checkpoint on Feb. 20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Saturday night at an undisclosed location.

The department said the checkpoint will be set up between 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 through 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 on the lookout for impaired and unlicensed drivers.

In a release, BPD said publicized and routine checkpoints can reduce DUI-related crashes by as much as 20%.

Penalties stemming from drunk driving arrests can include jail time, fines, court fees and DUI classes that could cost more than $10,000, Bakersfield police said.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver on the road is urged to immediately call 911.

