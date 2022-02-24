BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Friday.

The department said the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location within city limits.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing among drivers screened at the checkpoint.

In a release, the department said highly publicized and routine DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce alcohol-related crashes by up to 20%.