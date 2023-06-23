BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is scheduled to conduct a DUI and driver license checkpoint at an unknown location within city limits.

The checkpoint is set to begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officials said.

Studies show well publicized DUI checkpoints can help reduce alcohol or drug related crashes by 20%, according to the department.

Impaired driving isn’t just from alcohol, some prescription medications and over the counter drugs can interfere with safely operating a vehicle.