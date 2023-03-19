BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who is considered at-risk because of a medical issue, according to a release.

Angela Craft, 38, was last seen in the 700 block of 8th Street on Sunday, officials say.

Craft is a white woman who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to BPD. She was last seen wearing a green-knitted beanie, pink sweater, blue jeans, and white Converse tennis shoes, officials say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.