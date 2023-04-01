BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police have found a formerly missing woman as of 10:54 a.m. Saturday.

Police have located Klaudia Nombrano, 20, and as a result is no longer missing, according to officers.

Klaudia Nombrano, 20, was reported missing Saturday at 8:49 a.m.

Officers described Klaudia as a Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing Thursday, Klaudia was wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, and light blue converse shoes, according to officers.