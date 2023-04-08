BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking the public for help in finding an at-risk missing young girl, considered at-risk due to medical conditions and being a first-time runaway.

According to officials, Moriah Fausto was last seen in the 7900 block of Silver Birch Avenue on April 4.

Officials describe Fausto as a 17-year-old black teenage girl, standing 5 feet 2 inches, weighing 200 pounds, with multi-colored hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater, and black and white pants with skulls on them, officials say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.