BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing young girl at risk, according to a release by the BPD.

Officers say Vanaley Luna was last seen in the 1000 block of Valhalla Drive Saturday, and she is considered at-risk due to running away for the first time.

Officers describe Luna as a Hispanic 13-year-old girl, standing five feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sports bra and pink sweats, officers say.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.