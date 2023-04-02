BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing runaway juvenile who is considered at-risk due to running away for the first time.

According to officers, Evevilda Hernandez-Perez, 16, was last seen Saturday in the 300 block of Augusta Street.

Officers describe Evevilda as a Hispanic teenage girl who is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has long black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Hernandez-Perez’s location is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.