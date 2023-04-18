BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway missing teenage boy. He is considered at-risk due to running away for the first time, according to officers.

Nicholas Gutierrez, 15, was last seen Monday at 9:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Villalovos Court, according to the BPD.

Officers say Gutierrez stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown short hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gray shirt, gray shoes and he had a “D” shaped tattoo on the left side of his face, officials say.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s location is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.