Bakersfield police searching for woman missing since March 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since last week.

Laura Janeth Rodriguez, 28, was last seen on March 12 when she was released from the Kern County Sheriff’s building at 1501 L St. last Friday around 8:48 a.m., according to BPD. The department said Rodriguez is without needed medication.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.