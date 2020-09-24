Bakersfield Police searching for sexual assault suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a sexual assault suspect. BPD responded to a call of a sexual assault on Hughes Lane, near Tocantins Street in south Bakersfield on Sept. 22.
The victim was jogging when the suspect physically assaulted the woman and attempted to remove articles of her clothing, according to BPD. The suspect ran away after the victim was able to break free. Bakersfield Police obtained a composite sketch.
Suspect description:
- Age: 40s
- Weight: 180 lbs
- brown short hair, light complexion
- Wearing a gray t-shirt with cut-off sleeves, black shorts, black mask
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
It’s unknown if this case is related to other incidents of sexual battery reported earlier this month in southwest Bakersfield, police said.