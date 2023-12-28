BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help look for an at-risk teen who ran away from home in southeast Bakersfield.

Shyla Bojorquez, 15, is reportedly missing after running away from home on Dec. 27, according to officials. Bojorquez was last seen in the 500 block of Union Ave., and is considered at-risk due to her having no prior history of running away.

Officials describe Bojorquez as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Bojorquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.