BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing unhoused woman.

According to BPD, Susanna Ambers is an unhoused member of the community who frequents the area of Stockdale Highway and Real Road. Ambers was last heard from on Saturday, Nov. 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Ambers is considered at-risk due to possibly being a victim of an assault, BPD said.

Officers said Ambers is described as a 48-year-old white female who is 5-foot-5 inches tall and 160 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ambers’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.