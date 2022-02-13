Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man who is considered at risk due to suspicious circumstances.

Jake Bean was last seen Saturday at about 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of Union Avenue, near Turning Point of Central California and East 11th Street, according to BPD.

Bean is described as being six feet four inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Bakersfield police said he was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and black athletic shorts.

If you have information on Jake Bean’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.