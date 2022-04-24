BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an 87-year-old man reported missing Sunday afternoon.

The department is asking for help to find Vincente Melgar. He was last seen Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Stine Road.

Melgar is considered at-risk because of a mental condition, the department said.

Melgar is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue hat, blue and white striped button up shirt, blue sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.