Bakersfield police searching for missing 52-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a 52-year-old man who last seen Saturday morning in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for Theodore Louis Sisco. He was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Nantucket Place, driving a white 2019 Ford Raptor with a California license plate number CBDCEO.

Sisco is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 280 pounds, with black and white hair and blue eyes. He is considered at risk because of medical condition, the department said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.