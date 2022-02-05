Bakersfield police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old who was reported missing Saturday from southwest Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for Mia McGough. She was last seen Feb. 5 in the 4100 block of Sugar Cane Avenue, according to police in a release.

McGough is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds with long brown hair, blue eyes and has a nose ring on her right nostril. She was last seen wearing a blue “MTV” shirt, blue jeans with tears on the knee and white Vans shoes.

She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history as a runaway.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.