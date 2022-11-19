BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find a missing teen last seen on Friday.

Officers are searching for Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14. She was last seen in the 2700 block of Occidental Street on Nov. 18.

Ashley Jasmine Morales, 14 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The department said Morales is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Morales has brown hair with purple highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.