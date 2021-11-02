Bakersfield police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday night in Northeast Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for Matthew Palafox. He was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Buddy Drive, wearing a white hooded sweater with zipper, black sweat pants, and carrying a black Swiss backpack.

Palafox is described as being Hispanic, 5’7″, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered “at risk” due to his age and it being his first time missing, the department said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

