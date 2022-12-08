BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday in east Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for Jeremiah Maroney, 12. He was last seen on Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, according to police.

Maroney is considered at-risk because of his age and being a first-time runaway.

Maroney is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with medium curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Maroney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.