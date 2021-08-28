Bakersfield police searching for driver involved in collision that left bicyclist dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision early Saturday that left a bicyclist dead.

According to Bakersfield police, officers were called to the intersection of Harris Road and Country Meadows Drive about a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist just after 12:35 a.m.

Officers found a man on the road with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver involved in the crash fled the scene eastbound on Harris Road, officials say. Police described the suspect vehicle as a late model, small to mid-sized SUV, possibly red in color.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.