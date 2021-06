BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a woman they consider at-risk due to “suspicious circumstances.” In a release, the department asked for help locating 36-year-old Gladis Mayorquin who was last seen in the 4400 block of Columbus Street. She’s 5’3” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at

661-327-7111.