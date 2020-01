BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a missing teenager considered at-risk because of a mental disorder.

16-year-old Lunden Aaron Swanson is 5′ 9,” weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 9:30 Monday night in the 2600 block of Westholme Boulevard, just blocks from Actis Junior High School.

Lunden Swanson / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.