BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to look for an at-risk missing man.

Gilbert Torres, 74, was last seen on Aug. 5 around the 1200 block of 8th Street in central Bakersfield. Police say Torres is a diagnosed Dementia and Alzheimer’s patient.

Torres was last noticed wearing black jeans and a black shirt, according to BPD. Torres has short gray hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 200 pounds and is 5-foot-7 inches tall. He could be seen in possession of a green walker, BPD said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.