Bakersfield Police searching for at-risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police is asking for the community’s help to find an adult Hispanic male who they say is at-risk due to medical conditions.

Manuel Gardea, 57, was last seen on November 16, 2019 at about 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of N Street.

Gardea is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gardea was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.