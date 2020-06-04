Bakersfield police search for two drivers involved in street racing that severely injured pedestrian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they are searching for drivers suspected to be involved in illegal street racing that critically injured a pedestrian Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

Police said the collision happened at around 8:49 p.m. in the 900 block of East Brundage Lane. Officers found a man suffering from major injuries. He was taken to a hospital and was listed as critical.

According to the department, two vehicles were racing headed westbound on East Brundage Lane at the time of the collision. One of the vehicles, described as a late model BMW, hit the pedestrian crossing the road outside a crosswalk.

Police said the BMW is light in color, and had a license plate ending in “657.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.