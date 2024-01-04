BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a runaway missing teenager who was last seen over a month ago in northeast Bakersfield.

Richie Guerrero, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 3 in the 1300 block of Duke Drive, just west of Haley Street. He is considered at-risk due to having no prior history of running away.

Richie is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black True Religion sweater, gray pants and riding a skateboard.

Anyone with information on Richie’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.