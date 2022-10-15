BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said.

Hunter has paraplegia, uses a wheelchair and is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He is about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.