Bakersfield police search for missing at-risk woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate an at-risk elderly woman who went missing this afternoon.

Linda Anderson, 70, was last seen on Nicholas Street and Fairview Road around, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP issued a Silver Alert for Anderson.

Anderson is considered at-risk because she has a medical condition and may become disoriented, according to CHP. Bakersfield Police said she was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black pants and black sandals.

SILVER ALERT – Kern County

Last seen: Nicholas Street and Fairview Road@bakersfieldpd IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/aAtgwNz7i7 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 21, 2021

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.