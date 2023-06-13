BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing teenager who was last seen on June 7, according to the department.

Whitney Stricklind was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Guerrero Avenue, just north of East Panama Lane. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away, officials said in a statement.

She is described as a 16-year-old who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has orange hair and brown eyes.