BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers are looking for Isabella Antongiovanni, 12. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue in northeast Bakersfield at around 8 p.m. Antongiovanni is considered at risk due to her age.

Antongiovanni is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.