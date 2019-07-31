Bakersfield police search for missing at-risk 11-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old boy last seen early Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Giovanni Lopez. He was last seen at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Oregon Street.

Lopez is described as standing 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a green or yellow shirt, blue shorts, but no shoes.

Lopez is considered at-risk because of his age and because it’s the first time he is reported missing.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.