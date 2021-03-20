Bakersfield police search for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

Juan Antonio Preciado, 77 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an elderly man with dementia reported missing Saturday.

Police are looking for Juan Antonio Preciado, 77. Police said he walked away from his home in the 100 block of U Street and was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Preciado is said to frequent the area of Brundage Lane and H Street, the department said.

Preciado is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark gray sweater with a brown vest, blue jeans, black shoes and red knit beanie style cap.

Anyone with information on Preciado’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

