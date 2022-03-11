BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 71-year-old man reported missing Friday from central Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Edward Lee Novak. He was last seen in the 10 block of H Street at around midnight, police said. He is considered at-risk because of an unspecified medical condition.

Novak is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has short gray hair, blue eyes and a white beard and was wearing a red and white flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.