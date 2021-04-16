Bakersfield police search for missing 70-year-old woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate an elderly woman reported missing three days ago.

Officers are looking for Barbara Tucker, 70. She was last seen in the area of Northrup Street on April 13, the department said.

Tucker is described is being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 149 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. She is considered at-risk because of her age and medical conditions.

Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.