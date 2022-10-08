BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an at-risk missing man last seen Saturday morning.

Police are searching for Michael Wilson, 64. Wilson was last seen at around 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 99 and Copus Road.

Wilson is considered at-risk because of his age and an undisclosed medical condition.

Wilson is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 230 pounds, with white hair, a white beard and blue eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.