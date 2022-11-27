BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing man who last seen Saturday.

Officers are searching for Derreck Austin, 24. He was last seen on Nov. 26 in the 6000 block of Chandler Way, police said.

Austin is considered at-risk because it is the first time he was reported missing and he is diagnosed with an unspecified mental health condition.

Austin is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, tan jogger pants, and white Reebok shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.