BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 19-year-old woman last seen Friday.

Officers are looking for Lucresea Osorio. She was last seen May 27 in the 4200 block of Elm Street. The department said Osorio is at-risk because of developmental delays and has no history of being a runaway.

Osorio is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.