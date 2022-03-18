BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old girl last seen walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood on Friday.

The department said they are looking for Krystal Shona Mejia. She was last seen walking in the 3500 block of Via Capilla in Bakersfield on March 18. She is considered at-risk because being a firs-time reported runaway and unspecified medical conditions.

Mejia is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 132 pounds with short brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater, pink shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.