Bakersfield police search for missing 16-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a teen reported missing Wednesday evening.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Michael Amezcua. He was last seen at a home on Vista Del Mar Avenue near Villa Bella Drive at around 5:45 p.m., officials said.

Amezcua is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a grey Yankees T-shirt, black pants and grey Nike shows, police said.

The department said Amezcua is considered at-risk because he has no history of running away.

Anyone with information on Amezcua and his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.