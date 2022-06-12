BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday in south Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Mayra Castellanos. She was last seen Friday, June 10 in the 1000 block of Panama Lane. The department said Castellanos is considered at-risk because of unspecified medical conditions and has no history of being a runaway.

Castellanos is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue jacket, red dress and black and white colored Champion sandals.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.