BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing and last seen Wednesday night.

Officers are looking for Natalia Velazquez, 15. Velazquez is considered at-risk because she is a first-time runaway, the department said.

Velazquez was last seen May 18 at around 9:45 p.m. in the are of the 1200 block of 38th Street. She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.