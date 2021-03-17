Bakersfield police search for missing 15-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a teenager reported missing since last Friday.

Police are searching for 15-year-old Juan Jimenez. He was last seen March 12 at 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tori Lorene Avenue. He is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away, officials said.

Jimenez is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has black curly hair, brown eyes, and has a scar on the right side of his nose. He was last seen wearing a black Hollister shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.