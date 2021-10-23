Bakersfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Saturday afternoon in Central Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Leeza Velasquez. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Dobrusky Drive on Oct. 23 at around 2 p.m.

Velasquez is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered at-risk because she no history of being a runaway, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.