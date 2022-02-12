Bakersfield police search for missing 12-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl last seen Friday in central Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Angalia Garcia who last seen in the 1200 block of G Street near Bakersfield High School.

Garcia is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with black and pink hair and brown eyes. She wearing a black hat, black sweater, light blue jeans and black Converse shoes, according to police.

Garcia is considered at-risk because of her age and because she is a first-time runaway, officials said.

Anyone with information on Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.