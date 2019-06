Bakersfield police are asking for help to find an 11-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday.

Police are looking for Dianna Star Santana. She was last seen on June 9 at around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of Murdock Street.

Dianna Starr Santana / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen Santana is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.